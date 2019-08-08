Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shareholder Caxton Has Lifted Its Position by $5.07 Million; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holder Mig Capital Raised Its Holding

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 1,424 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 35,692 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

