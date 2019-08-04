Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shareholder Caxton Boosted Its Stake by $5.07 Million as Stock Rose; Visa (V) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 17,792 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stillwell Value Partners II Takes 7.2% Stake In Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” published on December 29, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “TCG BDC Inc.: 9% Dividend Yield With Upside For Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Provides Update on Portfolio Developments and Share Repurchase Activity – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 487 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 188,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension stated it has 1.72 million shares. The Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Holt Advisors Limited Liability Co Dba Holt LP holds 2,852 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 148,638 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Reliant Management Lc invested in 2.73% or 22,295 shares. Clough Capital Prns Lp owns 170,750 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. One Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 17,163 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 12,026 were reported by Tctc Llc. Bragg Financial Advsrs reported 2,626 shares. Moreover, Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 41,401 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs & Power has invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 532,160 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 452,849 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.