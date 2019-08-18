Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shareholder Caxton Boosted Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Scotia Capital Boosted Its Stake

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 36,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 576,829 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.02M, up from 540,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company's stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 231,409 shares traded or 396.02% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – March 11, 2019; Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – August 07, 2019; Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Strategic Alternatives Review – April 04, 2019; Activist Investor Stilwell Seeks Two Board Seats in Proxy Fight With Alcentra Capital – April 16, 2019; Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – May 06, 2019.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IOO) by 51,253 shares to 197,240 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,505 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – August 15, 2019; Disney Earnings: What to Watch – August 05, 2019; Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – August 10, 2019; Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – August 06, 2019; These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – August 12, 2019.