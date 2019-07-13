Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holding Lifted by Caxton Corp; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $6.52 Million; Share Value Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 55,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 770,837 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.23M, up from 715,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.50 million shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 17,815 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 138,041 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $58.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 33,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.06 million shares. Midas Mngmt Corporation has 11,365 shares. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated invested in 23,908 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moon Cap Ltd Co accumulated 26,723 shares. The Florida-based Butensky Cohen Finance Security has invested 1.15% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,708 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comerica State Bank owns 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 40,824 shares. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ent invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Krensavage Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 13.02% or 411,655 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,643 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Johnson Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 354 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Regions holds 0.01% or 10,791 shares in its portfolio.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

