Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holder Caxton Upped Its Stake; As Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $902,486

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 231,647 shares traded or 46.93% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 4,381 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 5: BlackRock TCP Capital – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stillwell Value Partners II Takes 7.2% Stake In Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” published on December 29, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Strategic Alternatives Review – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dividend Stocks: Highest Dividend Stocks by Yield – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About MSA Safety Incorporated’s (NYSE:MSA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vector Group: A Risky Dividend Investment – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSA Safety to add Sierra Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.