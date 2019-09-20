Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holder Caxton Upped Its Position by $310,720 as Stock Value Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose, Legacy Private Trust Lifted Position by $808,264

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 29,170 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 23,775 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, up from 18,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.75. About 2.55 million shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,711 shares to 2,772 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,260 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Envista Holdings Opens Above IPO Price – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Management Inc holds 485 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tompkins Fin Corporation reported 0.71% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Page Arthur B invested in 32,578 shares or 3.81% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 195,410 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 20,772 shares stake. Ashfield Capital Lc reported 102,396 shares. Franklin Street Nc has invested 2.36% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Thomas White has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 31,372 shares. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 29,340 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 2.09% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 407,564 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 39.04M shares.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.