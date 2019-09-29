Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holder Caxton Raised Its Holding by $310,720 as Stock Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 6,804 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 621,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 612,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

