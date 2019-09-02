Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holder Caxton Has Lifted Holding; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Price Rose While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Its Position by $8.91 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.23 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.37 million market cap company. It closed at $8.97 lastly. It is up 41.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 6.67 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 151,889 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $960.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

