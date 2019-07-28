Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 153.86 N/A -3.87 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 15782.22 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 130.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Zai Lab Limited

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.