Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.24 N/A -5.11 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.84 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Albireo Pharma Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -3.65 beta which makes it 465.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 242.47% and its average price target is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.