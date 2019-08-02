Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.02 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta and it is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 143.23%. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,494.20%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 39.9%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.