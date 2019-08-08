Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 140.33 N/A -5.11 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.59 N/A -2.43 0.00

Demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.33 beta is the reason why it is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$62 is Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 152.34%. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 1,065.92%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.