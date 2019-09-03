Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.72 N/A -5.11 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.06 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Albireo Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average price target and a 191.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.