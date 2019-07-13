Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 155.15 N/A -3.87 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.34 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 118.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.