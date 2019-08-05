Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 713.80 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $62, and a 143.23% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 6%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.