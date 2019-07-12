Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Since Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 162.50 N/A -3.87 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 9.08 N/A -2.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 3.1 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 110.60%. Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, with potential downside of -0.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Albireo Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.