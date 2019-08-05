Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.23% and an $62 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.