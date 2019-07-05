Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 178.93 N/A -3.87 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.97 N/A -18.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

A 1.73 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 97.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $62. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 77.44%. The data provided earlier shows that Albireo Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance.

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.