Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 110.29 N/A -5.11 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 250.46 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Albireo Pharma Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Albireo Pharma Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 91.39% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.