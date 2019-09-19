Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

We are comparing Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 120.24 N/A -5.11 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 9.41 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $14.25, while its potential upside is 275.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 99.2%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.