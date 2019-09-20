Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 106.42 N/A -5.11 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.76 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 74.2%. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.