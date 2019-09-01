Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.03 N/A -5.11 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta which is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.