Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Since Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.79 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 143.23% for Albireo Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $62. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 20.00% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 70.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.