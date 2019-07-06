Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 180.51 N/A -3.87 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.09 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. In other hand, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.54% and an $62 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.