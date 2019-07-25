Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 155.12 N/A -3.87 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 128.28% for Albireo Pharma Inc. with average price target of $62. Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 560.79%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.