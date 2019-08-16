Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 107.26 N/A -5.11 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.24 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Albireo Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. In other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 179.03%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 average price target and a 25.43% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Albireo Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.