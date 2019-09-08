Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 116.63 N/A -5.11 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.69 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 86.2% respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.