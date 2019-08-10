Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 105.49 N/A -5.11 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.55 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Albireo Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.81 beta which makes it 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 171.22%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus price target and a 43.96% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was less bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.