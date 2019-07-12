Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) EPS Estimated At $-1.44; Royal Bank Of Canada Increased Stag Indl (STAG) Stake By $6.48 Million

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report $-1.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $-1.22 EPS. After having $-1.39 EPS previously, Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 3.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.45% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 100,659 shares traded or 47.83% up from the average. Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has risen 22.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALBO News: 15/03/2018 – ALBIREO PHARMA INC – PHASE 3 PFIC TRIAL OF IBAT INHIBITOR A4250 PLANNED TO INITIATE IN SPRING 2018; 25/04/2018 – Energy Management Control Corporation Joins Albireo Energy; 17/05/2018 – Albireo Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in Albireo Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 1% Position in Albireo Pharma; 03/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – Albireo Provides First Quarter 2018 Business Update; 07/05/2018 – Albireo Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Data on Pharmacodynamic Marker for A4250 in Children with Cholestatic Liver Disease at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/03/2018 ALBIREO PHARMA INC – ABOUT $200 MLN CURRENT CASH BALANCE EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2021

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Stag Indl Inc (STAG) stake by 84.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 223,322 shares as Stag Indl Inc (STAG)’s stock rose 4.65%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 486,859 shares with $14.44 million value, up from 263,537 last quarter. Stag Indl Inc now has $3.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 583,948 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $342.54 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. It currently has negative earnings. The company's clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption.

