Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Contrasting side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 104.73 N/A -5.11 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.26 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Albireo Pharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta indicates that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $62, and a 171.22% upside potential. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 55.41% and its average price target is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Albireo Pharma Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats XOMA Corporation.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.