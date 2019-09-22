Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Contrasting side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 8.37% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Xencor Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.