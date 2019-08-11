Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparing side by side

Since Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 104.73 N/A -5.11 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.75 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 171.22% for Albireo Pharma Inc. with average target price of $62. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 22.53%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.