Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 162.37 N/A -3.87 0.00 uniQure N.V. 55 296.98 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Albireo Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $62, and a 118.08% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 15.19% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 73.8%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.