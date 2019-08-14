Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 uniQure N.V. 60 252.96 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Albireo Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 163.49% upside potential and an average price target of $62. Competitively the average price target of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 44.88% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.