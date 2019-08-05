Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.18 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 143.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.