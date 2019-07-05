Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 183.56 N/A -3.87 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.31 N/A 0.85 3.62

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 92.91% upside potential and an average price target of $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 67.1%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.