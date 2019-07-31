Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 160.09 N/A -3.87 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Sierra Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.67 beta which makes it 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. Its rival Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 121.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 66.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.