Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 31.6%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.