Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparison side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,810,316.14% -47% -32.3% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,148,247.98% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.