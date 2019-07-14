Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Contrasting side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 162.37 N/A -3.87 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.60 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Albireo Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta indicates that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 118.08% for Albireo Pharma Inc. with average target price of $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 1%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.