Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 110.16 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Albireo Pharma Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 143.23% upside potential and an average price target of $62. Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 133.92%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Albireo Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Institutional investors owned 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was less bullish than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.