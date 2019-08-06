Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Comparing side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 142.27 N/A -5.11 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Albireo Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 148.90% at a $62 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.