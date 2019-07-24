Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparison side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 157.46 N/A -3.87 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. From a competition point of view, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $62, while its potential upside is 124.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.