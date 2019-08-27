Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 111.19 N/A -5.11 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Albireo Pharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 169.21%. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 118.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Albireo Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 79.5%. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.