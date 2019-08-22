Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 127.43 N/A -5.11 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 134.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 13.1% respectively. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.