Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Albireo Pharma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 39,333,895.45% -47% -32.3% Eyenovia Inc. 242,372,474.17% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eyenovia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 8.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.