Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 107.98 N/A -5.11 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.99 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 177.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.