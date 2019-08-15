Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.37 N/A -5.11 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.59 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 166.32%. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.04% and its average target price is $28.14. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.