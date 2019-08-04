Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 83 557.27 N/A -6.08 0.00

Demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.23% and an $62 average price target. On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 28.45% and its average price target is $116.75. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Albireo Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 95% respectively. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.