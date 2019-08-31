Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.03 N/A -5.11 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.38 N/A -12.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 42.96% and its consensus price target is $205.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.